Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hanh Thi Walker

Hanh Thi Walker Obituary
Hanh Thi Walker passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She was 73.

Born in Vietnam, she has been a Bristol resident for the past 48 years. Mrs. Walker worked as an assembler at Zober Industries in Croydon and retired after 25 years of service. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren.

Wife of the late Charles Walker, Sr., she is survived by her three sons: Charles Walker and his wife, Joy, Jerome Walker and Timothy Walker and three grandchildren: Hailee, Carlee and Kylee. Also survived by two sisters-in-law: Mary Walker and Elizabeth Rambo and her husband, Joseph along with many nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Vietnam.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020
