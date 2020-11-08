Harold C. Grissinger of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Born and raised in Cassville, Pa., he had been a resident of Levittown for the last 70 years.
Harold was a retired supervisor of Strescon Industries in Morrisville, where he was employed for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he had a green thumb from growing up on a farm and he enjoyed his garden with flowers and vegetables.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Lillie Grissinger.
Harold will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Ella Mae, his children, Connie Barna and her husband, Stephen, and Ricky Grissinger and his wife, Jan, and his grandchildren, Brittany Vause (Sean), Rachel Reardon (Timothy), Taylor Grissinger, and Devon Grissinger.
Interment will be held privately at Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704, or to Macular Degeneration Research
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952.
