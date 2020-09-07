Harold Edward Irwin of Warminster, Pa. peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 100.
His beloved wife, Miriam, sadly preceded him in death in 2012. He also was preceded in death by his loving daughters, Nancy King (Gene) and Michelle Foell (Tom).
He is survived by his devoted son, James (Teresa), his dear step daughters, Deborah, Barbara and Susan (Joseph), and was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He proudly served in the United Stated Navy in Pearl Harbor and during World War II in the South Pacific in a Seabee construction battalion.
Harold was a hard worker and a driven contractor in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. He enjoyed his associations with many business and fraternal organizations.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home in Southampton, Pa. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (face coverings are required).
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children
of Philadelphia, Pa.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton