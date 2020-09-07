1/
Harold Edward Irwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Edward Irwin of Warminster, Pa. peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 100.

His beloved wife, Miriam, sadly preceded him in death in 2012. He also was preceded in death by his loving daughters, Nancy King (Gene) and Michelle Foell (Tom).

He is survived by his devoted son, James (Teresa), his dear step daughters, Deborah, Barbara and Susan (Joseph), and was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He proudly served in the United Stated Navy in Pearl Harbor and during World War II in the South Pacific in a Seabee construction battalion.

Harold was a hard worker and a driven contractor in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. He enjoyed his associations with many business and fraternal organizations.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home in Southampton, Pa. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (face coverings are required).

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children of Philadelphia, Pa.

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved