Harold F. Curtis, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, following several months of hospice care, just short of his 90th birthday.
He was born in Philadelphia and was a lifelong resident of Middletown Township except for 20 years that he spent in bucolic Collegeville with his wife, Lorraine. He was a 1949 graduate of Neshaminy High School where he excelled as an athlete.
Following graduation, he served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was proud to play football for the Army. He also spent many years playing in Lower Bucks County's adult fast-pitch softball league. He loved sports and was a die-hard fan of the Eagles and Phillies as well as the Redskins and the Army.
After his discharge from the Army, Harry spent many years working for Bristol's O'boyle's Ice Cream managing the ice cream plant while operating his own iconic yellow ice cream trucks. He retired from Robern where he managed the warehouse.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn (Noblitt) and Harold Curtis; his siblings Margaret O'Boyle, Ruth Christofaro and Robert Curtis; his wives Lorraine Frutchey Curtis and the mother of his children, Marie (Lopriore) Curtis; a niece Bonnie O'Boyle and his nephew Francis O'Boyle.
Harold is survived by his daughters Sheryl Kirby (Joe) of Levittown, Beverly Karch of Long Beach Island, NJ and Collette Chmielewski of Waretown, NJ; his grandchildren Erin Otto (Rick), Kelly Karch, Katelyn Kirby (Adam Riddle), Corey Karch (Jenna), Shannon Kirby (Drew Parrin), Alex Chmielewski (Dee), Colton Karch and Andrew Chmielewski; and his great-grandchildren Ricky and Evelyn Otto, Maelyn and Graydon Karch, Ethan, Kellan and Emma Riddle.
He is also survived by his nieces Valerie Shardle, Margaret Ross and Janice Dooley, his step-children Laura Kelley (Charlie) and Scott Frutchey (Cindy), and his sons-in-law, Joe Karch and Duke Chmielewski.
The family wishes to thank Attleboro Assistant Living and Seasons Hospice employees, especially Sue and Collette, for everything they did to support Harry and for appreciating his sense of humor.
Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020