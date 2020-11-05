Harold Calvin Grissinger of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Born and raised in Cassville, Pa., he has been a resident of Levittown for the last 70 years. Harold was a retired supervisor of Strescon Industry in Morrisville where he was employed for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he had a green thumb from growing up on a farm and he enjoyed his garden with flowers and vegetables.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Lillie Grissinger. Harold will be greatly missed by his loving wife Ella Mae of 67 years, his children Connie Barna and her husband Stephen, Rickey Grissinger and his wife Jan, his grandchildren Brittany Vause (Sean), Rachel Reardon (Timothy), Taylor Grissinger, and Devon Grissinger.
Interment will be held privately at Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704 or Macular Degeneration Research
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952.
