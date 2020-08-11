Harold H. Harr of Hatboro, formerly of Pineville, Pa., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.Harold was the beloved husband of Vienna G. (Maitz) Harr, with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage.Born in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold F. and Helen (Reichard) Harr.Harold was a devoted father to his three children: Seth, Zachary (Kristina), and Rachael; the most adoring Pop-pop to Eliza; and dear brother to Suzanne Hinton (Keith).He was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Billy and her husband, Al.Harold proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the Marine Barracks Guard Company in Washington, D.C. He taught Industrial Arts in the Pennsbury School District for over 30 years, was a founding member of the Daisy Jug Band, an avid Penn State fan, and a true outdoorsman.His interment and services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold's name may be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Mary Kathryn Menck, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Address checks to the "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" with Harold's name in the memo line.To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,Hatboro