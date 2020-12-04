1/
Harold MacIndoe
Harold Mac Indoe
Harold "Mac" Mac Indoe, 98 of Seneca Falls, NY, formerly of Newtown, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 1, 2020.
Born in Abington, he was the son of John and Emma (Jackson) who immigrated from Scotland. Harold lived most of his life in Newtown and moved to NY to be closer to his daughter, Diane Best and her husband Donald. He served in the South Pacific during World War II and was recalled and served again in Korea. Mac was usually seen wearing his Veteran's hat, as he was a proud veteran and a longtime member of Morrel Smith Legion Post #440 of Newtown. He served as a rural mail carrier for the Newtown Post Office, retiring in 1982.
Harold was preceded in death by his younger brother "Buster", his wife of 56 years in 2002, Earlene (Cowan) and his son, Harold (Sandy) in 1970.
Besides his daughter, he is survived by his daughter-in-law Sharon Wilson (Smith). His beloved grandchildren include Keith (Kim), Michele (TJ) Whyte and Kevin (Brook) Best as well as his great grandchildren Ryan and Sarah Mac Indoe and Cameron and Colin Whyte.
A graveside service will be held privately at a future date at Newtown Cemetery.
Donations in his memory can be sent to Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor Street, Newtown, PA 18940 or Newtown Ambulance, 2651 S. Eagle Road, Newtown, PA 18940 which he was a founding member.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
