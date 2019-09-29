|
|
Harold Tither III of Somers, Conn., formerly of Bensalem, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was 74.
Harold is survived by his loving partner, Robert Scheuer, his sister, Patricia Malloy, brother, Richard (Anne), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Jr. and Dorothy, and his brother, Joseph.
A graduate of Bensalem High School, and The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., he received a Master's degree in Education from the American International College in Springfield, Mass. He also was awarded a Fellowship to study for a year at the University of Cologne in Germany.
Harold taught music and German to middle school students in Granby, Conn., finally spending 43 years as an antiques dealer with Sears (Scheuer) and Tither.
Harold was a devoted opera goer and lover of classical music.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Eddington Presbyterian Church, 3650 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa., with a calling hour from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave., Philadelphia, Pa.
Donations can be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or online at http://donate3:cancer.org.
