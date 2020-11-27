Harold Wilbur Stetson"The best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless, unencumbered acts of kindness and of love." — WordsworthHarold Wilbur "Stets" Stetson, Ph.D., of Newtown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24. He was 94 years young.Dr. Stetson was born on July 2, 1926, and was raised in Bristol, the middle son of the late Harry and Martha (Smoyer) Stetson of Langhorne Manor. He is predeceased by his wife, Grace, a beloved English teacher at Council Rock Intermediate School, Newtown, to whom he was married for 63 years. He was the brother of the late Harry Stetson of Bristol and John Stetson of New Jersey. He is survived by three children, Edith Zoë Stetson (Mike) of Branford, Conn., Robert Leister Stetson (Patty) of Newtown, and Harold David Stetson (Lori) of Newtown, and sister-in-law Irene Leister (Howard) of Doylestown.Dr. Stetson graduated from Bristol High School on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Last year he attended his 75th class reunion. As with many other members of our Greatest Generation, Dr. Stetson enlisted in the Navy after high school. He was a radioman and waist gunner on "The Loose Goose," a PBM-5A Martin Mariner flying boat. His seaplane was the first to return after a futile search for lost "Flight 19" in the Bermuda Triangle. He received the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He also served several terms as president of the Mariner/Marlin Association, dedicated to the WWII Navy veterans who flew Martin PBMs. In addition, he was a member of the Newtown American Legion Morell Smith Post 440.After leaving the Navy, Dr. Stetson attended Penn State University. A member of Theta Chi fraternity, he received his B.S. in Chemistry in 1950, his M.S. in Ceramic Science in 1952 and his Ph.D. in Ceramic Science and Engineering in 1956. This was the beginning of an award-winning career as an inventor and patent holder.After three years at Corning Glass Works, Dr. Stetson joined RCA in Somerville, N.J., in 1959. There he invented and patented a tape lamination-cofire process for interconnecting integrated circuit chips using cavities and vias still used throughout the world. In 1964 Dr. Stetson became affiliated with the Western Electric Research Center in Princeton, N.J., as Research Leader-Ceramics. He was the senior inventor of SuperStrate®, an ultra-smooth, 99.5 percent alumina substrate produced commercially under two patents. SuperStrate ceramic substrates remain the industry standard for most of today's high-reliability, thin-film electronics applications.Dr. Stetson cofounded Ceramic Metal Systems in 1969, and he was with the Electronic Research Laboratory of TRW in Philadelphia from 1973 until his retirement in 1986. He was also a retired member of the technical staff at Heraeus, Inc., Cermalloy Division, West Conshohocken, Pa.Elected a Fellow of the American Ceramic Society (ACerS) in 1988, he was honored that year with their Samuel Geijsbeek Award from the Pacific Coast Sections. He was a member of the ACerS Electronics Division, served as president of National Institute of Ceramic Engineers (NICE), and is a past chair of the Philadelphia Section. In 1990 Dr. Stetson received the Wilhelm R. Buessem Award from the Pennsylvania State University Center for Dielectric Studies. That year he also received the Founder's Award from the Philadelphia section of the ACerS. In 1995 he received NICE's highest honor, the Greaves-Walker Lifetime Service Award.He was a long-time member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, co-founding Chapter 76. Like his father, he was a Mason and member of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. He was also active in the Newtown Presbyterian Church for many years.Dr. Stetson's other interests included steam trains and engines, clocks and pocket watches, classical music, and photography, to name just a few. He looked forward to annual trips to the Rough and Tumble steam show in Kinzers, Pa., and Reading's WWII Airshow. For years he was a fixture at Brown Brothers Auction in Buckingham. An original American picker, he and his best friend, Garrett Morrell, spent many happy times selling their finds (and acquiring new treasures) at the Golden Nugget Flea Market in Lambertville, N.J. They enjoyed nothing more than bargaining and joking with their customers and then buying coffee with their profits. He passed on his enjoyment of auctions, flea markets, timekeeping and photography to his children.He had a great sense of humor and enviable character attributes of integrity, humility and compassion. As Newtown resident for more than 50 years, Dr. Stetson will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends and many others for a life well lived.His interment will be held privately in the future at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.If you choose, please send a donation to a veteran's organization in support of our national heroes and in remembrance of America's Greatest Generation.