Harriet Gindin

Harriet (Berk) Gindin passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, which was her 96th birthday.
She was born in Hershey, Pa. and lived in Philadelphia until moving to Morrisville, Pa. in 1947, where she raised her family and lived most of her life.
Harriet was a natural born leader. In 1947 she founded the Gindin Insurance Agency, which she ran for 61 years until she retired in 2008.
Soon after retiring, she showed signs of having Dementia and Alzheimer's. In November of 2009, she moved into Sunrise of Lower Makefield, a memory care facility in Yardley, Pa., where she would ultimately live the rest of her life.
The beloved wife of the late Russell Gindin, she is survived by her sons, Darrell Gindin and Roger Gindin and his wife, Debbie, and grandchildren, Becci Gindin-Clarke, Lauren Broder, Matthew Gindin and Robert Gindin. She is also survived by three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Sunrise of Lower Makefield for the care, love and compassion they showed Harriet and the family during the past very difficult 11 years. They are a very special group indeed.
Funeral services will be private.
The family requests that any contributions be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel, Inc., Trevosewww.levinefuneral.com