1/1
Harriet Gindin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet (Berk) Gindin passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, which was her 96th birthday.

She was born in Hershey, Pa. and lived in Philadelphia until moving to Morrisville, Pa. in 1947, where she raised her family and lived most of her life.

Harriet was a natural born leader. In 1947 she founded the Gindin Insurance Agency, which she ran for 61 years until she retired in 2008.

Soon after retiring, she showed signs of having Dementia and Alzheimer's. In November of 2009, she moved into Sunrise of Lower Makefield, a memory care facility in Yardley, Pa., where she would ultimately live the rest of her life.

The beloved wife of the late Russell Gindin, she is survived by her sons, Darrell Gindin and Roger Gindin and his wife, Debbie, and grandchildren, Becci Gindin-Clarke, Lauren Broder, Matthew Gindin and Robert Gindin. She is also survived by three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Sunrise of Lower Makefield for the care, love and compassion they showed Harriet and the family during the past very difficult 11 years. They are a very special group indeed.

Funeral services will be private.

The family requests that any contributions be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel, Inc., Trevose

www.levinefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved