Harriet Schnitzer passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.
Wife of Norman Schnitzer. Mother of Mark (Janis) Schnitzer, Rabbi Jeff (Nancy) Schnitzer, Cantor Neil (Linda) Schnitzer and Eric (Lilibeth) Schnitzer. Grandmother of ten and great grandmother of four.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Tuesday 11 a.m. precisely at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's RaphaelSacks Suburban North, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, Pa.
Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Neil and Linda Schnitzer. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019