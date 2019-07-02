|
Harris Blumenthal was a self-proclaimed man for all seasons, proud U.S. Army Veteran and, most importantly, a dedicated family man. Harris, of Bensalem, Pa., left his loving family on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 88. It is not a cliché to say that he was surrounded by his loving family in his final hours.
Harris suffered through several illnesses in his final years and spent his last days in the kind and compassionate care of the hospice at Chandler Hall. To the end he considered himself a lucky man after having received the Gift of Life through a kidney transplant 11 years ago.
Known affectionately as Pop, Heshy or Mr. B, he was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Philadelphia, and was forever willing to share tales surrounding his South Philly roots. Yes, he was raised on Tasty Kakes, the Phillies and Brotherly Love.
Soon after graduating from Southern High School Harris enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War, where he saw active duty. His regrets were few, but losing his beloved Diane after more than 40 years of marriage brought him great sadness. Still, her memory and love kept his heart strong over these many years. They married on Christmas day, 1952, while he was on military leave. For the rest of his time on duty in Korea, the newlyweds corresponded in the traditional form…by handwritten letters. So many, many letters were air mailed to each other to keep turning the pages in their love story. Corporal Blumenthal kept and carried her hundreds of letters with him, stuffed in his duffel bag throughout his service in war-torn Korea. After more than 65 years, those letters still exist, historical family treasures that will forever tell their story.
Harris had many talents and his employment ranged from the insurance industry to disciplinarian in the Philadelphia School District. He also gained local fame as a master caterer on the Jewish deli circuit, and prided himself as a Philadelphia sports historian and official carver of the Thanksgiving turkey.
Harris was preceded in death by his son, Mark, and is survived by his daughter, Dr. Karen Fox Noonan of Yardley, Pa., and her husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Eric Blumenthal (Maritza) of Hamilton, N.J., Ryan Fox of Hoboken, N.J., and Devyn Fox of Yardley; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Milo Blumenthal. Harris is also survived by his "bonus" grandchildren, Travis, Kyle and Brett Noonan, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Included in those friends are the intrepid "Dunkin Guys," Harris's group of fellow veterans who, for more than 10 years, would meet for coffee every morning in the hopes of solving world problems and to analyze game plans for the Eagles and Phillies. A special shout goes out to Dusty, another veteran and pal from their days at Juniper Village.
Many thanks are sent to Harris's "personal health care team" who treated him with much dignity, love and respect. Harris was noted for sharing advice and offering his words of wisdom. Included were gems such as "Love with all your heart", "Don't care about what others think", and the ever-classic, "Don't drive in the left lane". But what hits home is his admonition to "Be a good person and people will admire you and surround you with love". So true. So long Pop, Heshy, Mr. B, Dad. We are all so much richer for having known and loved you.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 11 a.m. precisely Wednesday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment will be in Shalom Mem. Park.
Contributions in his name may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 2, 2019