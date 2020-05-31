Harrison was a good friend, we met at TJ Maxx when we both worked there many years ago, I have not seen him in a long time, but we kept in touch over the years, I am truly saddened by his passing and hope the best for his family during this difficult time. Gonna miss ya buddy.
Mike
Harrison Ross Byck was born May 14, 1963 in Philadelphia to Samuel and Arline (Richman) Byck. He passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Harrison graduated from George Washington High School in 1981 and graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He held a Juris Doctorate in Business Law from Seton Hall University.
Harrison lived in Bucks County, Pa., and worked for various law firms in New Jersey and Pennsylvania with 28 years of legal experience. He was a dedicated and hard-working attorney who contributed greatly to the justice system and to the success of many clients.
Harrison had a deep love for cats and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his three sisters, Lynne Byck, Cheryl Ward, and Melanie Pistilli (John), his nieces, Alexandra Doan (Joshua) and Shana Pistilli, his nephew, Aaron Pistilli, as well as many loving family members and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions in place, services will be private.
Donations can be made in Harrison's name to The Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, womensanimalcenter.org.
