Harry A. Lutz Jr. of Penndel, Pa. passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 94.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Harry Sr. and Eileen Lutz, Harry grew up with his mom in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, in St. Anne's Parish. He later married his wife, Marie (Gerner), and moved to Kensington. After his wife passed, Harry lived in Penndel for 19 years for the remainder of his life.
Harry proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. Harry also was a charter member of the National World War II Museum. After the Army, Harry worked as a carpet layer for over 37 years.
He was an avid Philly sports fan and loved animals, especially his cat, Shady. He was an easy going, happy-go-lucky guy that truly appreciated the simple things in life. He also enjoyed having the occasional beer with his neighbors, Chris and Brian McAstocker, and reminiscing about his war stories.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie (Gerner) Lutz, and his sister, Catherine Waters, Harry is survived by his daughter, Marie Wall (John); his son-in-law, Warren Leichter Sr. (Gerri); his grandchildren, David Leichter (Coleen), Lisa Dean (Paul), and Warren Leichter Jr.; and his great grandchildren, Laura, Michael, Mary, Leah and Melody Yorty, and Liam Leichter. He is also survived by his cousins, Tom "Tim" Morris, Jim Morris (Anne), and Pat Shaughnessy (Jim), his close friends, Juan, Tina, Chris, Brian, Terrie, and Carol, and good friend and caregiver, Shari Leichter.
Family and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, followed by his funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019