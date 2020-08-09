1/
Harry B. Laird
Harry B. Laird, 78 of Levittown, PA passed away peacefully at his home on August 4th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn A. Laird (Kirk) and his children, Terrie Laird Morris (Tom), Sheri Laird Lietz (Bob), Suzanne Laird Lovett, Jim Laird, Karen Laird Colozza (Mike) and Shawn Laird and 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters Donna Laird Jagiela and Nancy Laird-Kozubal Koby (Frank) and his many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his father Harry B. Laird and mother Mary Dorothy Hollingsworth Laird. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers John, Gary, Teddy and his sister Pat Laird Davidson.

Harry was an Air Force veteran.

Harry's wishes were for all to remember him as he was. He did not wish to have a service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Harry's memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
