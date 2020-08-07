Harry Bennett Verdier of Richboro died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospice at Warminster. He was 86.Harry was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (Rodemaker) Verdier. The couple shared 64 years together.Born in Waynesboro, Pa., Harry was the son of the late William and Alverta (Shepard) Verdier.He was a graduate of Shippensburg University, where he met his wife, Mary Ann. The two moved to the Bucks County area and were employed with the Council Rock School District. Harry was both a guidance counselor at Council Rock High School and at Penn State. His passion for psychology allowed him to be invited to lecture at Rider University. He had a profound impact on his community through his work with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Board, which strove to keep minors out of the prison system. He will be remembered by those young men and women he advocated for and by his students as wise, compassionate, and fair.His strong faith led to tireless service to his church, St. John's U.M. Church, and the formation of timeless bonds to fellow members of his congregation. He always hoped to not be remembered for the things he had, but for the people he helped.Fitness was an integral part of his life. His time as a personal trainer and his love of tennis made him become a staple of the Northampton Tennis and Fitness Club. Some of his favorite times were on the golf course with his dear friends. His grandsons will never forget their many wiffle ball games, tennis matches, and trips to the fishing stream.Time with his family was always important and he looked forward to family vacations at LBI and Captiva Island. His family will forever be thankful for the sturdy foundation he laid for them and will strive to uphold his legacy of generosity, tolerance, and humor. His life was one of evolution – a process of opening his heart, of accepting beliefs different from his own, and of learning to love his neighbor, no matter their apparent differences. He brought a lightness to dark circumstances and never failed to make those around him smile. His enduring affection for his wife, throughout processes of aging and illness, will forever serve as a testament to the power of his love.In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Harry is survived by his two daughters, Teri McCoy (Edwin) and Jodi Smith (Mark Raczak); his grandchildren, Lindsay, Lee, Tyler, and Ryan; his great grandchildren, Dawson and Brooks; his cousin, Carole Greenberg; and longtime friends, Fran and Tom Duncan and Edie and Kail Rion.Following current health and safety guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to join Harry's family from 10:30 a.m. until the start of his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Rd., Ivyland, PA 18974. Interment will take place privately.Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church at the above address.