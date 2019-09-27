|
|
Harry C. Meyers, a resident of Juniper Village in Bensalem, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was 104.
Harry, though born in Philadelphia, was raised and became a lifelong resident of Trevose/Feasterville, in Bucks County. There with his late wife Helen (Vogler), they raised their family and were long time members of Feasterville Community Reformed Church.
Harry graduated from Lower Moreland High School, and went on to work for Greenwood Dairies as a milkman until his retirement. Not content to stay at home, he became a School Bus Driver for the Neshaminy School District. After reaching the mandatory retirement age, he continued working, driving a bus for Laidlaw.
Harry was an avid member of the Boy Scouts. He was a member of Troop 14 chartered by the Lower South PTO, and then the Episcopal Church at 4937 Church Ave. in Trevose. The troop later moved to the United Methodist Church on Brownsville Rd. in Trevose. He attended Buccou Scout Camp in Sunnyside, N.J. in 1926 at the age of 12. He was a staff member of Buck's County Council's first Boy Scout Camp Buccou in 1929 at age 15. He became the thirteenth Eagle Scout in Bucks County as a member of Troop 14 in Trevose, being awarded the honor at the Courthouse in Doylestown, PA. He went on to become Scoutmaster of Troop 78, chartered by Feasterville Community Reformed Church, from 1951 to 1954. Attending Camp Ockanickon in 1951 with the Troop.
He was also a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow-West Bucks Lodge 33. The lodge was the predecessor to Neshaminy and Playwicki Chapters.
Harry was also a huge sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, Penn State Football, and as a Holder of a Golden Pass to all Neshaminy Sports.
He is survived by son, Harry C. Meyers Jr. and his wife, Sandra; daughter, Karen Wiater and her husband, Donald; and his grandchildren: Mark Meyers (Lori), Thomas Meyers (Sue), Matthew Meyers (Leeann), Denise Pierce (Mark), Kenneth Mela (Alisa), Brandon Wiater (Taryn) and Jason Wiater. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife Helen, daughter, Naomi Pyffer and Naomi's husband, Edward Pyffer, and his brothers, Earl and Elmer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing beginning 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Feasterville Community Reformed Church 15 W. Street Road, Feasterville, Pa. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to Feasterville Community Reformed Church.
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.fletchernasevich.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 27, 2019