Harry E. Priovolos passed away on May 11, 2020. He was 89.
Harry was born in Philadelphia to Mary and Ernest Priovolos. He is survived by his children, Mary Fritchey (Carl), Harry Priovolos, Jr., Margaret Priovolos, Ernest Priovolos, Clara Raeuchle (Keith), John Priovolos (Anna), Cecelia Priovolos, David Priovolos; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Cecelia Kollias (Paul).
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Nora and daughter, Norah.
Harry attended Central High and graduated from Benjamin Franklin Class of 1948. He excelled in gymnastics, basketball, baseball and soccer. He was awarded "All Public" by the Board of Education for soccer in Philadelphia.
Harry was employed by Mrs. Smith's Pies as a Salesman and Manager and Stroehmann Bakeries in Sales. Following retirement, Harry worked with his son, John, at A to Z Auto Repair for 27 years.
Harry always made a lasting impression with everyone he met with his stories and jokes.
Services for Harry are to be held privately at the request of his family; however, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the , 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be sent to Harry's family by visiting the website below.
