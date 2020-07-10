Harry E. Thompson of Carlisle, Pa. passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. He was 94.
Born in Langhorne, he was a son of the late John C. Thompson Sr. and Audrey Knowles (Stradling) Thompson.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, M. Aliene (Bisson) Thompson, two daughters, Kathleen Walton (husband, David) of Carlisle and Susan Thompson (husband, Neale Messina) of Newtown, his son, Ed (wife, Susie) of Carlisle, and grandchildren, Craig Walton, Elizabeth Space (husband, Clint), and Scott Walton (wife, Cheyenne). He is remembered lovingly by his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Laurel, and Henry Space, and Winona Walton. Harry is also survived by sisters, Kathryn M. Hill of Carlisle and Sara A. Kresge of Louisville, his sister- in-law, Lulu M. Bisson of Richboro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodman C. and John C. Thompson Jr., and sister, Bertha I. Ludwig.
Harry, along with his wife, were longtime dairy farmers on Fountain Farm in Newtown. They exhibited their prize-winning Holsteins at the Bucks County Holstein Show held yearly at the Middletown Grange Fair. He belonged to Middletown Grange #684 for over 50 years. Although they moved in 1987 to Carlisle in Cumberland County to remain in dairy farming, they continue to sponsor the "Kiddie Klass" at the Fair to encourage youth awareness of agriculture.
Harry was a member of the Pa. Holstein Association and along with his wife was inducted into the Pa. Holstein Hall of Fame in 2010. His devotion to his vocation and his Registered Holstein cattle continued after the family relocation to Carlisle by exhibiting prize winning cattle at local, state, and National shows.
Harry took great pride in breeding and showing cows, and he took every opportunity to encourage youth to do the same. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Youth Showmanship Contest in 1997 at the All-American Dairy Show, which has grown into the largest contest of its kind across the nation.
A visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, Pa. with Pastor Chris Renner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Hope.
Memorial contributions may be made to the All-American Dairy Foundation, c/o Miriam Miller, 312 Chervid Ct., Harrisburg, PA 17112 (memo, showmanship), or at www.allamericandairyfoundation.com
