1/1
Harry E. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry E. Thompson of Carlisle, Pa. passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. He was 94.

Born in Langhorne, he was a son of the late John C. Thompson Sr. and Audrey Knowles (Stradling) Thompson. 

He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, M. Aliene (Bisson) Thompson, two daughters, Kathleen Walton (husband, David) of Carlisle and Susan Thompson (husband, Neale Messina) of Newtown, his son, Ed (wife, Susie) of Carlisle, and grandchildren, Craig Walton, Elizabeth Space (husband, Clint), and Scott Walton (wife, Cheyenne). He is remembered lovingly by his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Laurel, and Henry Space, and Winona Walton. Harry is also survived by sisters, Kathryn M. Hill of Carlisle and Sara A. Kresge of Louisville, his sister- in-law, Lulu M. Bisson of Richboro, and numerous nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodman C. and John C. Thompson Jr., and sister, Bertha I. Ludwig.

Harry, along with his wife, were longtime dairy farmers on Fountain Farm in Newtown. They exhibited their prize-winning Holsteins at the Bucks County Holstein Show held yearly at the Middletown Grange Fair. He belonged to Middletown Grange #684 for over 50 years. Although they moved in 1987 to Carlisle in Cumberland County to remain in dairy farming, they continue to sponsor the "Kiddie Klass" at the Fair to encourage youth awareness of agriculture.

Harry was a member of the Pa. Holstein Association and along with his wife was inducted into the Pa. Holstein Hall of Fame in 2010.  His devotion to his vocation and his Registered Holstein cattle continued after the family relocation to Carlisle by exhibiting prize winning cattle at local, state, and National shows.

Harry took great pride in breeding and showing cows, and he took every opportunity to encourage  youth to do the same. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Youth Showmanship Contest in 1997 at the All-American Dairy Show, which has grown into the largest contest of its kind across the nation.

A visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, Pa. with Pastor Chris Renner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New Hope.

Memorial contributions may be made to the All-American Dairy Foundation, c/o Miriam Miller, 312 Chervid Ct., Harrisburg,  PA 17112 (memo, showmanship), or at www.allamericandairyfoundation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved