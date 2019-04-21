|
|
Harry was the beloved husband of Catherine A. (McCleary) Collins and the loving father of The late Catherine D. Ward and her husband Gary and Frances M. West and her husband Bill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gary and Donna, and his great-grandchildren, David, Daniel, Logan and Caitlin.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Avenue, Southampton, PA 18966. His funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. His interment will be private. Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019