Harry G. Pfender passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 63.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Mary L. (Nunneviller) and Harry Pfender Jr., he was raised in Trevose and was a 1974 graduate of Bensalem High School. He graduated from Lock Haven University in 1979, where he achieved his Bachelor's degree in Biology.
For the last 35 years, Harry had been employed as a Health Inspector with the Bucks County Health Department. He was a member of C.A.S.A.
A member of Emilie United Methodist Church, he was very active with King's Clowns, various Youth Groups and Praising Hands Signing Choir.
Harry enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing and bird watching and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
He was the beloved husband for 40 years to Joan L. (Hanna), and the loving father of Megan H. Pfender (Edward Gaffey), Bryan H. Pfender and Robin M. Pfender. He was the dear brother of Regina Doyle (Michael Sr.), Lynn Peterson (Bill), Susan Padova (Rick Cowdrick), Stephen Pfender Sr. (Mary), Daniel Pfender (Denise), and the late Mary Ann Gallagher, who is survived by her husband, Ed Gallagher, and brother-in-law of Mary Pfender. Harry will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Penndel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020