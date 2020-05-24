Home

Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 451-9500
Harry H. "Skip" Evans III

Harry H. "Skip" Evans III Obituary
Harry H. "Skip" Evans III passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing. He was 79.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Amelia Raith and Harry H. Evans Jr. Skip was a graduate of Bucks County Community College and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann's Parish and was immensely proud at achieving his C.L.U. Skip was Vice President of M.O.N.Y Insurance and Financial Services.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, as well as Syracuse and Clemson. Skip coached all his children in various sports throughout their childhood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Gerry Homan and Gail Elmer.

Skip is survived by his loving companion, Joyce Lennon; four children, Shelly Tancini (Mike), Skip Evans (Teri), Jennifer Hennessy (Matt) and Brad Evans (Sarah); six grandchildren, Nikki (Matt), Kaitlyn (Blake), Ryan (Diana), Michael (Audrey), Jack and Ella; great-grandchildren, Mia, Patrick, Evan and Josephine; a brother, Bruce Evans; many nieces and nephews; his extended loving family of Joyce Lennon; and his feline friend, Casper.

To attend the services remotely at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, please use the link on Skip's tribute page at the funeral home's web site below. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home,

North Syracuse, N.Y.

www.tjpfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
