Harry Hails passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 90.
He resided in Southampton for 50 years prior to moving to Frederick Living in Zieglerville, Pa.
Harry grew up in Philadelphia, where he met his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean. He was a devoted father and often worked three jobs to support the family. He worked as a Senior Process Control and Instrumentation engineer for most of his career.
Outside of work, Harry gave much of his life in service to God and to his local church serving as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher, and in later years he served in multiple capacities in the Frederick Living community. He was an avid reader, faithful gym attender, loved dogs, a good joke or story and watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He was strong and hardworking, but gentle and loving as well. He will be remembered as a humble and faithful encourager, mediator, teacher, mentor, and friend.
Harry was the beloved husband of the late Jean H. Cressman Hails, and the devoted father of Barbara J. Bennett and her husband, the late Lawrence, Carol Ann Hails, and H. Paul Hails and his wife, Joyce. He was the loving grandfather of seven, great grandfather of nine and was awaiting the birth of his 10th great grandchild due to arrive in September.
In addition to his wife Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Harry Hails Sr., his sister, Dorothy Louise Hails, and his son-in-law, Lawrence Bennett.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro. Due to the Governor's current regulations, occupancy is limited to 25 persons at one time. His funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. will be private. You are encouraged to attend his funeral service via live stream on the Tribute Wall of his obituary page at www.campbellfh.com
All are invited to attend his committal service at 12 p.m. Thursday, at the Deep Run Mennonite Church West Cemetery, 1008 Deep Run Road, Bedminster, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Frederick Living Resident Benevolent Care Fund, 2849 Big Road, Zieglerville, PA 19492, www.frederickliving.org
, or to The Seeing Eye, www.seeingeye.org
