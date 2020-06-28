Harry J. Chapman Jr. of Newtown, and formerly of Yardley, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 75.Harry was the beloved husband of Anne Kivlin Chapman for 53 years.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry J., Sr. and Deborah Gallagher Chapman, and the brother of James Chapman and the late Deborah Ann Wood.Harry was a standout basketball player and graduate of West Catholic and Philadelphia College of Textiles, where he was one of the highest scorers of all time. In addition to his love of basketball, he enjoyed bicycling, jogging, watching Penn State Football, tending to his lawn and playing an intriguing game of chess. He cherished times spent in Ocean City with his dear family and close friends. He adored his children and grandchildren. Harry will be greatly missed, but eternally remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.In addition to his wife Anne, Harry is survived by his loving and devoted children, Harry J. Chapman III of Newtown, Denise Gejer and her husband, Dr. Eric of Warrington, and Stephanie van Hengel and her husband, Peter of Darien, Conn. He also is survived by his dear grandchildren, Dillon, Christopher, Emily Rose, Matthew, and Chloe Rose.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road) Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. His interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Newtown. Those attending the viewings and Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks.Flowers are welcome, but contributions to his favorite charity, Legacy of Life Foundation (501c3), 25 South Main St., #217, Yardley, PA 19067, would be preferred.