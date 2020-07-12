Harry J. Reilly of Croydon, Pa. passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was 71.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Ida (Anderson) Reilly, Harry proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He formerly was a volunteer fireman and EMT. Harry worked as a truck driver for Bristol Township Department of Public works for 39 years.
He enjoyed music, trivia, fishing, and reading. Harry will be deeply missed.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Jo-Anne (Riskie) Reilly; children, Elizabeth Reilly and Derek Reilly; siblings, Francis Reilly (LaKay) and Bernadette Schaffhansen (Eric); his aunt, Bernadette Whitman; best friend, Ronald Strong; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America by visiting www.freedomservicedogs.org
