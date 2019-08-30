Home

Harry Schank
Harry J. Schank


1930 - 2019
Harry J. Schank Obituary
Harry J. Schank of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Croydon, he had been a resident of Bristol for the last 64 years. Harry was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

He was a retired employee of Rohm and Haas, where he was part of the maintenance division.

Harry was a part of the Bracket Cadets. He enjoyed extending a helping hand for anyone that needed it, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Adeline Schank, his brother, Louis Schank, and sister, Adele Schrieber (Joseph).

Harry will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Josephine (Ricci) Schank; his children, Harry J. Schank and his wife, Carol, and Sharon Marozzi and her husband, David; his grandchildren, Vanessa (Nick), Christopher (Ezra), Mark (Tiffany), and Dana; and his great grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Connor, Carson. He will also be greatly missed by his sister-in-law, Florence Schank, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2019
