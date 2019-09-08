|
Harry Richard Albin Rinkus, born in Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Harry was the owner and operator of Harry & Son Towing Inc. for 29 years.
He was an Eagle Scout, an avid roller skater, hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed weekends on his yacht.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Albin Rinkus.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Ingram- Rinkus, his son, Anthony Ingram (Megan), and daughter, Marion Ingram. He especially loved his four grandchildren, Gianna, Madison, Sarah and Myra. He will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will be private.
