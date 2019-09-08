Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Rinkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R.A. Rinkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry R.A. Rinkus Obituary
Harry Richard Albin Rinkus, born in Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Harry was the owner and operator of Harry & Son Towing Inc. for 29 years.

He was an Eagle Scout, an avid roller skater, hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed weekends on his yacht.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Albin Rinkus.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Ingram- Rinkus, his son, Anthony Ingram (Megan), and daughter, Marion Ingram. He especially loved his four grandchildren, Gianna, Madison, Sarah and Myra. He will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now