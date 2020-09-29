Harry S. Beckman of Penn Forest Streams, Jim Thorpe, Pa., formerly of Oakford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Cedar Crest. He was 70.



He was the husband of Eva (Amistadi) Beckman. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30, 2020.



Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Odabashian) Beckman. In 1958, he graduated from Ewing High School, N.J. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.



A machinist, working as a quality manager, he was employed at Penn Gear, Langhorne for 30 years before his retirement in 2003.



He was a member of Richard Vaux Brotherhood Lodge No. 126, Masons of Philadelphia.



Harry was a classic car owner and enthusiast, attending many car shows. He loved his home and took pride in its upkeep.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Earl Buell of Florida, and a brother-in-law, Eugene Amistadi of Levittown, Pa.



Private services were held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to Valor Clinic, 1130 Scenic Dr., Kunkletown, PA 18058.



