Harry W. Goodwin passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 17, 2020.
He is survived by his devoted wife Connie (Meehan).
He will be deeply missed by his children Jennifer (Christopher) Lambert, James Goodwin, Michael (Marissa) Goodwin, Stephen Goodwin. He is also survived by his dear sister Barbra Ceballos and four loving grandchildren Collin, Jack, Liam, and Sean.
Harry served in the United States Navy, and was a Former Commander of the Andalusia VFW.
He worked for Conrail Railroad for over 25 years.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made in Harry's name to the charity of your choice
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Wednesday, August 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020, followed by his Memorial Service at 8 p.m. Interment will be held on Thursday August 27 at 9:30 a.m. Washington Crossing National Cemetery 830 Highland Ave, Newtown, Pa 18940.
