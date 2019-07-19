Home

Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
Hazel Pasciullo
Hazel L. Pasciullo

Hazel L. (Schwartz) Pasciullo passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Vincent; the devoted mother of Deborah Wesolowski (Leon), Francis Schwartz (Terri), Glen Schwartz (Jacqueline), Denise Madison (Scott) and Sean Pasciallo (Mona); dear Grandmom of Joseph, Laura, Noel, David, Andrew, Scott, Kevin, Justin, Hunter, Sean and Ronnie; and Great GG of Analiese, Briella, and Jaiden.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Martin J. Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, at Trinity Bible Church, 1229 Newport Rd., Bristol, PA 19007, followed by her service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, her family would prefer donations to the above mentioned church in her name.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 19, 2019
