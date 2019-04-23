|
Rev. Hazel Miles of Levittown passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 83.
Born in Red Springs, North Carolina, she was a longtime resident of Bristol, Pa. and a member of First Baptist Church of Langhorne, Pa.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Miles, Kevin Miles and Mark Miles.
Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at First Baptist Church of Langhorne, 215 E. Richardson Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, where calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately.Hughes Funeral Home,
Trenton, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2019