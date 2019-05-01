Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Pine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather K. Pine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Heather K. Pine Obituary
Heather K. (Sloan) Pine, born Christmas Eve 1963, died Monday, April 29, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 55.

She was a librarian, ace canner of food, knitter, serial questioner, voracious reader, cookie maker, lover of travel and the shore.

Heather was always willing to help a friend or stranger remove a stain, answer a stupid cooking question or recommend a great book or podcast.

Heather is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Derrick; mother, Judith N. (Nangle) Sloan; sisters, Jennifer Charlton and her husband, Mike, and Rebecca Potash and her husband, Brian; and her nieces, Brigid and Erin McMenamin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur J. Sloan Jr., and infant brother, Mark Arthur Sloan.

She was adored by numerous nieces, nephews, an aunt, an uncle, two cousins, as well as extended family and many friends she considered family.

Heather will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Heather's name to any volunteer first responders in your area. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now