Hedwig A. "Harriet" (Szwajkowski) Gosciniak passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.



She was the beloved wife of Leon J. Gosciniak, the dear mother of Leon E. Gosciniak, D.O. (Eileen) and the late Donald J. Gosciniak, Ph.D. (Sheila Flynn), and the loving grandmother of Matthew (Lauren), Heather Schaefer (Robert), Jennifer Stanley (Austin) and Daniel (Sasha). She is also sadly missed by her great grandchildren, Madeleine, Amelia and Olivia, her dear "daughter," Cheryl Ann Trail (Brian), her sister-in-law, Edith Szwajkowski, as well as many loving family and friends.



Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Anna (Sekula) Szwajkowski, her brothers, Edmund, Louis (Gladys) and baby brother, Stephen.



She was a lifelong resident of the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, and was extremely active in her parish of St. John Cantius where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, member of the church choir and organizational leader.



Harriet's last years were spent as a resident of Twining Village, Holland, Pa., with her husband, Leon.



Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards are preferred. Donations can also be made to St. John Cantius Church, 4415 Almond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137.



Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home, Philadelphia



