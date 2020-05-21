Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gorewich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Gorewich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Gorewich Obituary
Helen A. (Orloski) Gorewich passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home in Fairless Hills, Pa. surrounded by her family. She was 99.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she retired from General Motors Trenton Plant after 27 years.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Walter Gorewich, and will be deeply missed by her son, Scott Gorewich and his wife, Sandy, her two grandchildren, Nicholas and Eric, and her nephew, Bob Orloski and his wife, Louise.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Metropolitan Funeral Service,

Willow Grove, Pa.

www.metrofsi.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -