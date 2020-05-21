|
|
Helen A. (Orloski) Gorewich passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home in Fairless Hills, Pa. surrounded by her family. She was 99.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she retired from General Motors Trenton Plant after 27 years.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late Walter Gorewich, and will be deeply missed by her son, Scott Gorewich and his wife, Sandy, her two grandchildren, Nicholas and Eric, and her nephew, Bob Orloski and his wife, Louise.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Metropolitan Funeral Service,
Willow Grove, Pa.
www.metrofsi.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2020