Helen A. Sagolla (Ruckle) passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 99.Born and raised in Danville, Pa., she has been a lifelong resident of Bristol Boro. Helen was the proud owner and operator of Sagolla Deli on the corner of Lafayette and Wood. She enjoyed spending all her time with her family especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Augustine Sagolla of 48 years.Helen will be greatly missed by her children Joseph Sagolla and his wife Gene, Robert Sagolla and his wife Andrea, her grandchildren Giuseppe (Maria), Gianina (Hugo), Alexander, her great grandchildren Magnolia, Liliana, Natalia, Augustine, Julia, Gianiela, Giuseppe, Gregorio.Family and friends are invited to Helen's funeral mass 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at St Mark Cemetery.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.