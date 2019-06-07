|
Helen A. Sutcliffe of Holland died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor Home. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, Helen was the beloved wife and best friend for 61 years to her late husband, George F. Sutcliffe. She was the daughter of the late George J. and Anna Cunningham Gallagher.
Helen was a graduate of Kensington High School, Class of 1944. Helen married the love of her life in 1948, and lived in Philadelphia before moving to Richboro, Bucks County in 1962.
She was faithful and active supporter of Addisville Reformed Church and looked forward to working the Christmas Bazaar.
Helen was a doting grandmother and great grandmother who loved spoiling them. She always made herself available to help anyone in need. Family trips and vacations to the Jersey Shore brought a smile, especially when the grandchildren came along. Helen was a humble person who enjoyed refinishing furniture in her quiet time and was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan.
She will be sadly missed for her warm, loving and tender ways.
Helen is survived by her daughter and son, George J. Sutcliffe and Donna A. Richter and her husband, Robert D. Richter Sr. Also surviving are her six dear grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a dear cousin, Carole Keiser and her husband, Andy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Addisville Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 945 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019