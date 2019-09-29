|
|
Helen B. Profy "Queen Mom" passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 97.
Born and raised in Bristol, Mrs. Profy has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County, residing in Middletown Township since 1960. She was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.
Mrs. Profy loved cooking and entertaining and also found great enjoyment in gardening in her younger years.
She enjoyed her evening Martini!
Daughter of the late Vincent and Theresa (Guliani) Boccardo and beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Jr., Mrs. Profy was the loving mother of Elaine Mellen (Chris) and Philomena Profy and stepmother of Thomas J. Profy III (Elaine) and Connie Ciricolo (John).
She was the devoted grandmother of eight and very proud great grandmother of 14.
Mrs. Profy will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews and her beloved, Penelope.
Mrs. Profy's family would like to give special thanks to the angels who cared for their mom at St. Mary Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Cupboard, 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019