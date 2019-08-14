|
Helen B. (Bialek) Schlosser passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home in Harrisburg, Pa.
Born in Larksville, Pa., she was an original Fairless Hills homeowner and was a founding member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish.
She was employed with ETS in Princeton, N.J. for many years.
Helen enjoyed playing Pinochle and vacationing in the mountains with her family. She always enjoyed the holidays and any time she was able to spend time with her family.
She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and true love of those close to her.
The beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Schlosser, Helen was the loving mother of Sandra Iwan (Robert), George (Robin) and the late Bernard J. Schlosser Jr. (Christine), the devoted grandmother of Amy, Robert Jr., Kelly, Sara, Amber and the late Eric, and the very proud great grandmother of Hunter and Harley Shafer. Helen will also be sadly missed by her sisters, Dolores Kuharcik and Barbara Beretsky, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019