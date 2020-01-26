|
Helen Beatrice Teufel of Southampton was born into eternal life Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, while surrounded by members of her loving family. She was 84.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Charles Teufel for 58 years; and the devoted mother of the late Mark G. and his wife, Renee, Gregory and his wife, Barbara, Paul F. and his wife, Diane, Frederick C. Jr. and his wife, June, and Helene B. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Helen (Russell) Smart. She also is survived by her brother, Scott; and the proud Grandmom of 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Helen was born Oct. 27, 1935, and raised her family in Northeast Philadelphia. She had a passion for nursing, completing the RN program at Misericordia College in Dallas, Pa., and spent a significant part of her working career holding various nursing positions at Holy Redeemer and Jeanes Hospitals, culminating as the Director of Nursing for North American Baptist Home. After retiring, Helen was active at Southampton Estates Retirement Community in Feasterville.
Helen's dedication to her family, community, and faith, was truly an inspiration and a reminder of the strength and passion that resides in each of us. Her greatest joys came from spending time with her family and friends, gardening, crafting, and traveling. Helen will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, or from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family greatly requests memorial contributions in Helen's name be made to Eric Miller Memorial Charitable Fund at the Chester County Community Foundation website, www.chescocf.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020