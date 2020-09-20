Helen C. (Hall) Murphy of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Penn Medicine Hospice. She was 77.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia. She worked as a Bank Clerk for M&T Bank in Bensalem for over 40 years.
She loved her family unconditionally and was a selfless mother and grandmother, who always puts her family's needs first. She also was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies fan.
Helen will be sadly missed by her three loving children, Edwin Murphy (Cindy), Dennis Murphy and Terri Leuzzi (Anthony). She is also survived by her brother, Richard Hall (Florence), and eight grandchildren, Nicole, Dana, Morgan, Andrea, Cole, Gracie, Ellie and Sarah.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Murphy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Rd., #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
