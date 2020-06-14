Helen Clendening

Helen Jeanne Clendening passed away on June 10, 2020. She was 61.
She was a long time Levittown, Pa. resident who loved her local Bucks County neighborhoods and their beautiful parks and lakes. Watching the "critters" especially at Silver Lake was her favorite pastime in recent days.
Helen was born July 3, 1958 in Chester, Pa. to the late John S. and Anna (Miller) Clendening. She grew up in Norwood, Pa. as the youngest of five children. She was a graduate of Interboro High School.
Most of Helen's life was spent working in her much-loved aviation industry, most recently for Agusta Westland Leonardo. Throughout her career, she was proud to play a part in the process of building different aircraft including helicopters for the Coast Guard. And in fact, it was through the industry that she met the love of life Gregory Jones, with whom she spent 30 loving years.
She was an avid animal lover, especially of her beloved kitty Smokey. Her proudest achievement in life was helping to restore bald eagles to the East Coast through volunteering with the Tuckahoe New Jersey eagle restoration project.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007 or silverlakenaturecenter.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, Pa.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.