Helen Krise Di Giovanni, born March 27, 1920, passed away March 27, 2020, on her 100th birthday. She left in peace, continuing her journey, reuniting with her husband, mother, father and brother.
Mrs. Di Giovanni was one of the very first Levittowners, and an original parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel parish. Matriarch, as well as chief cook and bottle washer, she was the anchor that held her family together. Though the years drained her strength and memories, she maintained her kind and pleasant personality.
Left to lament are her son and daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law; two sisters; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
Our eternal gratitude to our group of angels who through the weeks, months and years cared for mom and showed the compassion, patience, and dignity afforded a loving family member. They truly made mom's life heaven on earth.
Due to our country social distancing protocols, a remembrance of a life well lived will be postponed.
In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness in her memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020