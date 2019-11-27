|
|
Helen Rupprecht died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was 95.
Helen was the beloved daughter of the late John and Agnes Rupprecht. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School class of 1942.
Helen was a resident of Trenton for many years. She retired from the Navy.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Arata, 34 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Helen's nine brothers predeceased her: John, Francis, Paul, William, Charles, Robert, Alvin, Louis and Edward.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019