|
|
Helen Elaine Dreher passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 78.
Born in Detroit, Mich. on March 5, 1941, Helen was adopted and raised by Andrew and Lucille Pierdinock. She spent her youth growing up in the Hazleton, Pa. area.
In 1958, at age 18, she met and soon married Robert A. Dreher of Allentown, Pa. The couple relocated to the Havertown area and began their family.
Helen is survived by her two children, Lois Ann Rooney of Levittown and Robert A. Dreher Jr. and his partner, Anthony Coelho, of Doylestown, and her beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Rooney.
She lived as a longtime resident of the Levittown area for the past 49 years.
Helen enjoyed a life of employment in the food service trade, waitressing at both The Gaslight Beef and Ale House in Morrisville, and the Adelphi Restaurant in Fairless Hills, Pa. Her career spanned 38 years, and she enjoyed the friendship of her coworkers and countless acquaintances she acquired.
Helen enjoyed many adventures during her married years, as well as the countless new travels she had experienced with her children. Her travels included trips to Branson, Nashville, Hawaii, Florida, cruises with her children and granddaughter, and her all time favorite destination, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Helen was an avid country music fan, but her all time favorite artist was Dolly Parton.
Helen will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she had the pleasure of touching.
Interment will be held privately at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that financial contribution into a custodial account be made in care of Helen's beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Rooney, at TD Bank, 624 South Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020