Helen Elizabeth (Price) Cook of Levittown, Pa. was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Helen, who was known as Betty to friends and family, was 100 years old.
She was a Levittown resident for 67 years. Her loving husband of 64 years, Richard, preceded her in death in 2006.
Betty was born on Wood Street in Bristol and was the only daughter of the late Ezra Bowen and Helen Mary (Chase) Price. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Ezra and Walter Norwood Price.
She will be especially missed by her loving sons and their families: Lawrence E. "Larry" Cook, his wife, Mary T., their daughters, Laura M., Teresa M. and Jennifer L. Lasek and her husband, William "Bill", and their daughter, Lilyanna Autumn; and Richard B. Romero-Cook and his husband, Jesus Romero-Cook.
Betty was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Her family was her world and she cherished the time she shared with her family. She was also very active within the Bristol and Bensalem Presbyterian Churches. She loved volunteering to help with the Nursery, Summer Bible School, Women's Guild and served as a Trustee and Sexton.
Betty enjoyed music and gardening. Her entire family and friends will always remember her loving spirit. She will forever remain "in our heart and in our soul."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019