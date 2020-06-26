Helen I. Joyce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Irene Joyce of Levittown passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 95.

She was born in Altoona, Pa. to Clyde and Ruth Lear. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Joyce.

Helen is survived by her children, Suzanne, Thomas (Diane), Dennis (Angela), and Terrence; her grandchildren, Kristin, Nicholas, Joseph, Alex, Jeremy, Timothy, and Katie; and her great grandchildren, Rylee, Calleigh, Kellyn, and Kayla.

Helen worked for 30 years at Lower Bucks Hospital in the Coronary Care Unit.

Family and friends are invited to Helen's funeral services starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Beck Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved