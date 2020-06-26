Helen Irene Joyce of Levittown passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 95.She was born in Altoona, Pa. to Clyde and Ruth Lear. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Joyce.Helen is survived by her children, Suzanne, Thomas (Diane), Dennis (Angela), and Terrence; her grandchildren, Kristin, Nicholas, Joseph, Alex, Jeremy, Timothy, and Katie; and her great grandchildren, Rylee, Calleigh, Kellyn, and Kayla.Helen worked for 30 years at Lower Bucks Hospital in the Coronary Care Unit.Family and friends are invited to Helen's funeral services starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.Beck Givnish Funeral Home,Levittown