Helen J. Dillon of Newtown, Pa., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at The Birches at Newtown.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter of the late Francis X. and Margaret Kehoe Devin, she resided in Lower Makefield Township for 56 years before moving to The Birches at Newtown three years ago.
Helen attended Immaculata University where she was an accomplished basketball player on a program that later won three consecutive Women's Basketball national titles. After college, she continued to be active in sports and business while raising her family.
Helen was active in many local groups: St. Ignatius Parish, Trenton Country Club, Yardley Country Club and the Lower Makefield Seniors. Her talents in golf, tennis and skiing endured throughout her life.
Wife of the late Thomas F. Dillon and sister of the late Margaret Lehman, Anne D. Bracken, Francis X. "Bud" Devlin Jr., Dorothy Jackson, and William Devlin, Helen is survived by her three children, Thomas F. Dillon Jr. of Yardley, Pa., Michael E. Dillon of Newtown, Pa., and Barbara A. Dillon of Lahaina, Maui, and two grandchildren, Kelly A. Dillon and Katherine R. Dillon.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Rd.), Yardley, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 6, 2019