Helen L. Anuzis, affectionately and fondly known as "Nana" to so many people, returned to the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Home in Langhorne. She was 97.
Born in Mount Carmel, Pa., Mrs. Anuzis had been a longtime resident of Levittown and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
She enjoyed church, being outdoors and going for her walks. She also enjoyed caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beloved wife of the late Anthony Benjamin Anuzis, Nana was the loving mother of the late Arlene Wagner; devoted grandmother of Karen Yerecic (late Tom) and the late Nancy Karkut (Jeff); proud great-grandmother of Carly Leibengood (Nick), Ashley Yerecic (Phillip), Ryan Schofield (Stephanie) and Trae Karkut; and proud great-great-grandmother of Amelia, Brandon and Julianna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella (Wilson) and Peter P. Mazur; four sisters, Mary, Margaret, Eleanor and Agnes; and her brother, Francis.
Nana's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Mount Carmel, followed by the Rite of Committal in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Mount Carmel.
Memorial contributions in Nana's name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church, 2243 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019